Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

ANKARA

The Justice Ministry is set to unveil an extensive judicial reform strategy document, comprising five overarching goals and 45 specific targets, to the public on Jan. 23, aiming to dispel the pervasive perception of impunity within society.

The series of strategies, which will be announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have been meticulously crafted under the guiding principle of "ensuring the supremacy of law through a predictable and speedy judicial system" and will cover the years 2025 to 2029, the ministry said.

According to the official statement, the reform aspires to bolster public confidence in the judiciary, enhance citizens' equitable and effective access to judicial services, safeguard and fortify fundamental rights and freedoms and eradicate the perception of impunity.

The overarching ambition is to establish a justice system that is “both more reliable and readily accessible,” the statement read.

The statement also elaborated on the meticulous preparatory phase, which was spearheaded by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç. A multitude of meetings were convened, during which national and international developments in the field of justice were thoroughly scrutinized.

Additionally, insights were solicited from judicial attachés stationed abroad, who provided valuable information and feedback, particularly regarding exemplary practices and the judicial frameworks of their host countries. Notably, the ministry launched a dedicated website through which over 56,000 citizens contributed their suggestions and feedback, further enriching the reform process.