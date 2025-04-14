Türkiye to host meeting on Black Sea security

ANKARA

Türkiye on Tuesday and Wednesday will host a meeting to discuss the issue of Black Sea security after a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, the Defense Ministry said.​​​​​​​

The meeting at Naval Forces Headquarters in the capital Ankara, attended by foreign countries military representatives, will discuss naval military planning to maintain a peaceful environment in the Black Sea, the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

Without specifying which countries would attend, the ministry said there will be no Russian officials among foreign military representatives.

Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

Ankara has urged Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

Those efforts led to the landmark Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Türkiye’s bid for peace, security in Black Sea region to endure: Fidan

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts toward contributing to peace and security in the Black Sea and reaching a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine will continue, the Turkish top diplomat has said, as he hosted the foreign ministers of two warring states at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s willingness to see that the war between Russia and Ukraine ends through a just and lasting agreement in line with the peace vision outlined by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Not only Türkiye but many actors in the world are working to this end. But Türkiye has a special position as it has direct contact with both countries,” Fidan said.

Fidan’s statements come a day after he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the ADF. The two ministers discussed bilateral issues, the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as improving security conditions in the Black Sea.

Lavrov, in a session on April 12, underscored the importance of resolving the root causes of the Russian-Ukrainian war, blaming the West for not keeping its promises and taking initiatives for Ukraine’s prospected NATO membership while praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated his country’s willingness to end the war as he described Türkiye’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war is “invaluable” in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

“The role of Türkiye, and personally President Erdoğan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue,” Sybiha said, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kiev, especially in the security and economic fields, saying, “Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country’s role in the Black Sea region “vital.”

Referring to Türkiye’s support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said, “We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive and lasting peace — and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye.”