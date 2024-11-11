Türkiye to host 2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship

ANKARA
Türkiye will host the 34th edition of the Women's European Volleyball Championship in 2026, the European Volleyball Confederation has announced.

Set to host the organization in collaboration with the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and Sweden, the country will hold eight-team finals, quarterfinal, semi-final, third-place and final contests.

Türkiye previously hosted the Women's European Volleyball Championship in 1967, 2003 and 2019.

“We are thrilled to be at the heart of European volleyball once again as hosts, following the unforgettable event in 2019. As the last champions, we look forward to replicating our triumph at home with the fervent backing of our supporters,” said Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, the president of the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF).

Eda Erdem Dündar, captain of Türkiye's women’s national volleyball team, the 'Sultans of the Net,' echoed the president’s words, emphasizing their excitement to share their passion for volleyball with the entire nation.

Apart from the four host countries, the Netherlands, Serbia, Italy, Poland, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Slovakia will participate in the event, with the remaining 12 teams to be determined after the qualification round in 2025.

Türkiye’s national volleyball team will compete as the reigning champion in the much-anticipated tournament.

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories
