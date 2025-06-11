Türkiye to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will produce and export 48 homegrown Kaan fighter jets to Indonesia under a new defense agreement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on June 11.

In a post on X, Erdoğan hailed contributors to the Kaan project, particularly the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), as a record export deal is signed.

Indonesia's local capabilities will be utilized in the production of Kaan, he said.

"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdoğan added.

Kaan, a fifth-generation fighter jet, made its maiden flight last year at 230 knots and 8,000 feet.

TUSAŞ plans to have at least two Kaans flying within 2025, with a goal of having three airborne, its general manager, Mehmet Demiroğlu, said last month.

By the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, the second prototype will take to the skies, followed by the third prototype a few months later, he added.

"After these tests, we will produce three more, and by the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029, we plan to deliver Kaan jets to the Turkish Air Force in batches,” he said.

Some 83 Anka unmanned aerial vehicles and 92 Atak helicopters produced by TUSAŞ are currently in service, Demiroğlu informed.

TUSAŞ has received 55 orders for the Hürkuş training aircraft and will deliver 10 of these orders this year, he said.

The company already received orders from the Turkish army for 16 the light attack aircraft Hürjet, and Spain inked an agreement to buy those aircraft, he noted.

By 2034, TUSAŞ plans to produce 500 Kaan, Hürjet and Hürkuş aircraft, he said, noting that additionally, more than 350 Gökbey, Atak, Atak-2 helicopters and similar platforms are planned for production.

The firm also foresees the production of nearly 600 platforms, including unmanned combat aerial vehicle Anka-3, unmanned aerial vehicles Anka-1 and Aksungur as well as similar models, Demiroğlu stated.

TUSAŞ is expanding into new markets, aiming to boost revenue from around $3 billion last year to $4.3 billion in 2025, he said.

Unveiling the company’s 10-year plan, Demiroğlu said the target is to achieve $12 billion in revenue by 2034.

“We are growing in the African market and working to open offices in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Brazil,” he noted, adding that they presently have offices in the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia.