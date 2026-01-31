Türkiye to establish ‘Healthy Living Village’ for addiction treatment

ANKARA
Türkiye is launching a pioneering “health village” that will centralize treatment for all types of addiction within a single, comprehensive rehabilitation framework, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced.

Speaking at a panel on drugs, Memişoğlu unveiled details of the “Healthy Living Village Project,” a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at combating substance and behavioral addictions ranging from illegal drugs to tobacco.

The project will be built in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe district on a 180,000-square-meter site and will consist of 75 separate buildings with a total capacity of 200 beds.

Operating under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the center is designed to bring all addiction treatment and rehabilitation services together under one roof, adopting a holistic and long-term approach to recovery.

According to Memişoğlu, the complex will feature therapy gardens, a swimming pool, residential-style living villas, vocational workshops and a library, allowing patients to receive medical treatment alongside psychological, social and occupational support.

He emphasized that the village model aims not only to treat addiction but also to support reintegration into society through structured daily life and skill-building activities.

The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s existing infrastructure in the fight against drugs, noting that 143 alcohol and drug addiction treatment centers (AMATEM) and child and adolescent substance abuse treatment centers (ÇEMATEM) currently operate nationwide with a total of 1,582 beds.

Additionally, 188 community mental centers and rehabilitation centers for addicted patients (BAHAR) continue to provide support services.

