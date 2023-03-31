Türkiye to establish 162 ballot boxes for Bulgarian election

SOFIA

A total of 162 ballot boxes will be set up in Türkiye for Bulgarian citizens residing in the country as Bulgaria heads to the polls for parliamentary elections for the fifth time in the last two years.

In Bulgaria, where there are 6.3 million registered voters, the turnout is expected to remain around 30 percent in the elections to be held on April 2. Therefore, the importance of the votes used outside Bulgaria, and especially in Türkiye, is increasing even more.

According to election surveys, the GERB Party and the Continue to Change PARTY (PP) might be placed in the parliament as the ruling and main opposition parties.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party, which comprises mostly Turks, is the third party. It needs at least 121 deputies to form a government.

The country where the most ballot boxes will be established is Türkiye.

Some 162 ballot boxes will be established for Bulgarian citizens residing in Türkiye, which has the potential vote of around 400,000 in Bulgaria’s election.

Having received 90 percent of its votes from votes in Türkiye in the previous elections, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party aims to increase the number of deputies to over 40 by getting more votes from Türkiye in this election.

In this way, the party wants to play a key role in a coalition government to be formed.

Accelerating its campaign activities in Türkiye in the last month before the elections, the members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party constantly visit Türkiye at the level of the chairman and representatives, making campaigns through Balkan associations.