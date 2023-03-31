Türkiye to establish 162 ballot boxes for Bulgarian election

Türkiye to establish 162 ballot boxes for Bulgarian election

SOFIA
Türkiye to establish 162 ballot boxes for Bulgarian election

A total of 162 ballot boxes will be set up in Türkiye for Bulgarian citizens residing in the country as Bulgaria heads to the polls for parliamentary elections for the fifth time in the last two years.

In Bulgaria, where there are 6.3 million registered voters, the turnout is expected to remain around 30 percent in the elections to be held on April 2. Therefore, the importance of the votes used outside Bulgaria, and especially in Türkiye, is increasing even more.

According to election surveys, the GERB Party and the Continue to Change PARTY (PP) might be placed in the parliament as the ruling and main opposition parties.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party, which comprises mostly Turks, is the third party. It needs at least 121 deputies to form a government.

The country where the most ballot boxes will be established is Türkiye.

Some 162 ballot boxes will be established for Bulgarian citizens residing in Türkiye, which has the potential vote of around 400,000 in Bulgaria’s election.

Having received 90 percent of its votes from votes in Türkiye in the previous elections, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party aims to increase the number of deputies to over 40 by getting more votes from Türkiye in this election.

In this way, the party wants to play a key role in a coalition government to be formed.

Accelerating its campaign activities in Türkiye in the last month before the elections, the members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party constantly visit Türkiye at the level of the chairman and representatives, making campaigns through Balkan associations.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents
İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked
Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry
First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
National Security Council discusses election security

National Security Council discusses election security
Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”