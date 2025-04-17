Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to continue efforts to end the terrorism problem and create a “terror-free Türkiye,” stressing the nation will enter a new era when it once and for all resolves the issue.

“We, as the government and the People’s Alliance, are taking steps to further strengthen our brotherhood in line with our objective of creating a terror-free Türkiye. We’ll uphold this will until we achieve it,” Erdoğan said in his video message to the commandos who have received their brevet on April 17.

Türkiye is running a process for PKK’s disbandment and dissolution following a historic call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to end the armed conflict against Türkiye. PKK, on March 1, declared that it will hold its congress to follow the instruction by Öcalan.

Türkiye has started to yield results of its active and effective anti-terror campaigns in the recent years which eliminated PKK’s presence and capabilities inside the country, Erdoğan said, also recalling that the terror organization’s presence and positions in Syria and Iraq have also been severely destroyed thanks to the cross-border operations of the Turkish Armed Forces.

“The Turkish Republic is on the side of stability. Türkiye favors the domination of peace in its neighboring countries in the region without any exception. We don’t want new crisis in our region that have been suffering from conflicts for years,” Erdoğan underlined.

In another online address on the occasion of the Ceremony for the Start of Excavation Works for Silvan Tunnel, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye is not among rich countries in water and that it cannot afford delaying investments in this field.

“Protecting our water resources, using them efficiently and managing them in an accurate way is not an option but a matter of national security,” he suggested.

Water will be one of the most strategic resources in the 21st century and the world will compete for water instead of oil and carbon resources, the president stressed, saying more difficult periods await humanity in the future due to the hazardous impacts of the climate change.

