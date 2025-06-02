Türkiye to enforce product safety document for e-commerce platforms

ANKARA

The Turkish Trade Ministry is preparing to mandate a "product safety certificate" for every item listed for sale by e-commerce platforms, citing public health concerns.

Products such as footwear, textiles, apparel, toys and kitchen or bathroom items will no longer be permitted entry into the Turkish market unless they carry a certified quality and safety document.

The ministry aims to minimize risks to public health posed by carcinogenic materials and hazardous chemicals.

This new measure follows an earlier regulation imposing a $30 purchase cap — including shipping — on overseas orders, primarily targeting platforms like Temu.

Under the new rules, such platforms will be required to publish a valid product safety certificate for each item sold to Turkish consumers directly on their websites. Items lacking such documentation will be barred from sale in Türkiye.

Despite the regulation coming into effect on April 1, Temu has yet to appoint a local representative.

The platform, which last year shipped an average of 50,000 parcels to Türkiye daily, is reportedly now delivering up to 200,000 parcels a day.

On May 16, Temu representatives were summoned to the ministry and reminded of their legal obligations, particularly the requirement to designate a local representative.

The ministry is keeping the option of imposing an access ban on non-compliant platforms as a last resort, should they fail to meet this obligation despite verbal warnings.

While the Chinese e-commerce giant has indicated that it is working towards compliance with Turkish regulations, Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gürcan voiced concern in a recent interview.

“When you shop on Temu, the products are shipped directly from factories in China to your home, without undergoing any safety inspection or being checked for carcinogens or health hazards. This is deeply problematic.”

“We now require these platforms to publish the safety certifications of all listed products. Items without visible certification on the platform will face difficulties entering the Turkish market.”