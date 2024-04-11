Türkiye to continue to support Palestine: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will not stop supporting Palestine and sending humanitarian aid to the civilians stranded in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing that trade restrictions imposed on Israel will remain in place until a ceasefire is reached and enough amount of humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians.

“We have taken additional measures against Israel after our efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza have been blocked. These restrictions will remain in place until the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council and International Court of Justice will be implemented and a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid will be delivered uninterruptedly,” Erdoğan said in a message he sent to his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr.

Erdoğan referred to the Turkish Trade Ministry’s decision to ban the export of 54 goods to Israel after the latter restricted Türkiye’s plans to send humanitarian aid to Gaza through air via Jordan.

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye has sent 45 tons of humanitarian goods to Gaza and thus became the second country sending the most humanitarian aid to the Palestinians since the war broke out in October 2023. The president said Türkiye will continue to fulfill its duty in front of history and conscience while protecting the oppressed against Israeli aggression.

More than 34.000 people were killed in Gaza as a result of Israel’s attacks in the past six months, Erdoğan said, stressing that Türkiye will continue to stand with Palestine and support the people of Palestine.

“Türkiye has done everything and will continue to do so for the termination of the oppression and prevailing of peace and calm in the region,” he said.

Erdoğan extends condolences to Hamas’ Haniyeh

In the meantime, Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau head Ismail Haniyeh whose three sons, three grandchildren and other relatives were killed in an air attack by the Israeli army.

Erdoğan extended Haniyeh condolences for his loss, read a statement by the Communication Directorate late on April 10. Erdoğan stressed that Israel will definitely be held to account before law for the crimes of humanity it has been committing, the statement read.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Presidency head İbrahim Kalın also spoke with Haniyeh on the phone to extend their condolences.