Türkiye to continue to stand by Palestinians: Fidan

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to standing by the Palestinians amidst relentless Israeli strikes on the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Ankara will continue to exert all its efforts to ensure those responsible for the deaths of over 34,000 civilians in Gaza are brought to justice, Fidan said in a social media post late on April 29.

"Persisting in disregarding international law and all humanitarian values, Israeli officials have already been condemned by the conscience of the global community," the Turkish top diplomat said.

"We eagerly anticipate the day when the perpetrators of this massacre will be held accountable before the law,” he expressed.

Fidan also harshly criticized a social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "The masks of Israeli politicians who shamelessly use our nation's leaders as political fodder have now been completely unveiled,” he said.

On April 29, Fidan orchestrated pivotal bilateral discussions during his visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh for a summit aimed at advancing ceasefire efforts in the Palestinian enclave.

The gathering, convened on April 28, united officials from a coalition formed jointly by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Termed the "contact group," the coalition emerged from a collaborative summit held in Saudi Arabia last November, where members committed to intervening in the conflict and fostering sustainable peace in the region.