Türkiye to continue expanding air, rail, road capacity

ANKARA

Türkiye is continuing to invest across all modes of transportation, aiming to expand capacity in air, rail and road networks.

According to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program, the length of high-speed rail lines is expected to reach 2,251 kilometers by the end of this year and 2,769 kilometers next year. With these targets, the share of rail in passenger transport is projected to increase, rising from 5.77 percent this year to 5.93 percent in 2026.

In aviation, efforts will focus on increasing passenger numbers, with 244.8 million passengers expected to be carried this year and 255.9 million next year. At Istanbul Airport, a roadmap has been set to optimize the use of existing cargo capacity. To expand flight operations, closer cooperation with foreign civil aviation authorities will be pursued, updating current agreements and memoranda of understanding.

On the roads, the divided highway network is planned to reach 30,004 kilometers by the end of this year and 30,420 kilometers in 2026.

A total of 500 kilometers of communication infrastructure will be installed on state and provincial roads and an Intelligent Transportation Systems Center will be established.

The program emphasizes building infrastructure to support competitive production and exports, aiming to maximize Türkiye’s potential as a regional hub for transportation and logistics.