Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

The government will increase its support to the informatics and other vocational programs for the training of more than 1 million software specialists in the coming period, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

Erdoğan, at a meeting dubbed the “One Million Jobs Project” at the presidential compound, outlined his government’s plans to further invest into the field of informatics as one of the areas on which the Century of Türkiye will be built.

“I would like to remind you that the most important chapters of our Century of Türkiye Vision are science, communication, informatics and productivity. Our employment has just exceeded 31 million and this is one of the most important sources of happiness for us,” Erdoğan said.

Both the government and the private sector are in need of qualified labor force especially in the area of informatics and software development, Erdoğan said, underlining the government program for training more than 1 million specialists will make a huge difference to this end.

“We have decided to double this number as there is a huge interest in these programs by our youth,” the president suggested.

This investment is also going to help Türkiye’s digital transformation and increase its wealth through technology-driven production, President Erdoğan stated.

In addition to government-led programs, subsidies and support will be pledged to the private sector, especially to small and medium entrepreneurs in the business of software, block chain, smart cities etcetera, Erdoğan said. Public banks will give special loans to the private sector focusing on informatics while the government will increase informatics personnel in the coming period.

Turkey, Investment, Economy, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023: Erdoğan

  2. US ‘deeply troubled’ as Kavala’s life sentence upheld

    US ‘deeply troubled’ as Kavala’s life sentence upheld

  3. Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

    Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

  4. Canada-led group seeks arbitrator over jet downing by Iran

    Canada-led group seeks arbitrator over jet downing by Iran

  5. Bolivian police detain country's main opposition leader

    Bolivian police detain country's main opposition leader
Recommended
US ‘deeply troubled’ as Kavala’s life sentence upheld

US ‘deeply troubled’ as Kavala’s life sentence upheld
No age limit to those hindered from retirement due to age: Erdoğan

No age limit to those 'hindered from retirement due to age': Erdoğan
Türkiye, Syria talk over road map for ties

Türkiye, Syria talk over road map for ties
Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022

Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022
‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’

‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’
Cağ kebabı in best dishes list of 2022

Cağ kebabı in best dishes list of 2022
WORLD Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.

ECONOMY Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

More than 10,000 flights cancelled over the Christmas holiday, chaos at airports across America: Southwest Airlines found itself in the hot seat Tuesday as the airline behind the lion’s share of the weather-linked travel mayhem.

SPORTS World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

The World Snow Motorcycle Championship, one of the most prestigious contests by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), will be held at Mount Erciyes of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri between March 10 and 12, 2023.