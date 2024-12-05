Türkiye to adopt climate law in first quarter of 2025

ANKARA
Türkiye is set to enact a climate law in the first quarter of next year, mandating measures to combat global warming and fostering sustainability nationwide, the environment minister has announced.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Murat Kurum outlined energy targets under this legislation, aiming to raise the share of renewables in primary energy to 50 percent and nuclear energy to 29 percent by 2053.

This goal signifies that nearly 80 percent of the energy will originate from clean sources, Kurum stated.

"The climate law will bolster our objectives and strategies, providing a robust legal foundation to underpin these efforts. We aspire to introduce this legislation to parliament by the first quarter of 2025."

The minister emphasized that the law will permeate multiple sectors, including energy, industry, agriculture and tourism, with ramifications even for legal professionals.

"Future litigation will revolve around issues of production, consumption, sustainability, and climate change, necessitating a paradigm shift in legal practices," he noted.

In the industrial domain, Kurum underscored the imperative of sustainable production, distancing it from the ethos of unbridled consumption. "We must adopt an approach that recognizes the finite nature of raw materials and integrate this understanding into production processes."

Highlighting Türkiye’s acute vulnerability to climate change as a Mediterranean nation, Kurum revealed that the country experiences nearly 1,500 disasters annually. "This stark reality renders raising climate awareness an absolute necessity," he asserted.

