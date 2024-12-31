Türkiye to abandon report cards in elementary schools

ANKARA

Türkiye's Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced a major shift in the evaluation of elementary school students, replacing traditional mark sheets with progress reports.

“This new system will focus on tracking students’ overall growth rather than just grades,” Tekin said, speaking at a press meeting, where he evaluated his ministry’s reforms and performance and outlined key initiatives planned for 2025.

Tekin addressed concerns over rising costs at private schools, particularly fees for books and supplies.

“Some schools charge families up to 50,000-60,000 Turkish Liras [Around $1400-$1,700] for book sets similar to those we provide for free. New regulations will require these fees to be disclosed, and payment processes will be closely monitored. We aim to implement these changes by early next year,” he said.

The minister also criticized "teacher influencers" who attract followers by posting students' academic performance on social media.

“We will not tolerate practices that humiliate or disturb students and parents.”

In response to discussions about reported restrictions on school celebrations, Tekin clarified the ministry’s stance on graduation ceremonies, emphasizing that they should not impose financial strain on families while rejecting a total ban.

“We advised schools to hold ceremonies in their own facilities rather than expensive venues,” he noted.

Ministry concludes framework for Greek Orthodox seminary

Tekin also confirmed that the ministry has prepared a framework for reopening Heybeliada’s historic Greek Orthodox seminary, should a political decision be made.

“We have outlined the potential status for reopening, but the next step lies with political authorities,” he said.

The seminary, established in 1844 to educate Orthodox Christian clergy, ceased operations in 1971 following a ruling by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court, which mandated that private higher education institutions, including the seminary, be integrated into state universities.

In September, Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate told the Greek press that the school will reopen soon.