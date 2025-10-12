Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

SOFIA
The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler scored a fine opener before creating two assists in Sofia, while Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız scored his first international double.

Zeki Çelik and İrfan Can Kahveci added one goal each, while another one came from Victor Popov’s own goal.

Türkiye remains three points in Group E behind European champion Spain, which kept its perfect record in qualifying intact by defeating Georgia 2-0 thanks to goals from Yeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Türkiye coach Vinconzo Montella praised his players for the victory ahead of a crucial match against Georgia on Oct. 14.

“The goal difference was crucial. From this moment on, we must focus all our energy on the vital Georgia match,” the Italian coach told a post game press conference.

“We have achieved many milestones, but our biggest dream is to qualify for the World Cup. Whether we get there through the playoffs or another way remains to be seen based on the results on the field. No matter what happens, we will not give up on our World Cup dreams or ambitions.”

Also in World Cup qualifiers on Oct. 11, Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel, edging closer to qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998.

Norway now leads Group I with 18 points, six more than second-placed Italy, which beat Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn to stay on track for qualification.

The comfortable win in Oslo leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as it seeks a place at next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Haaland became the fastest player in men's international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
