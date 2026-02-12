Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

ANKARA

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry plans to continue developing the nation’s transport network and achieve new records in trade, according to its 2026 program.

The ministry’s goal is to develop technologies in information and communications, improve service quality and expand universal and postal services to all segments of society and every part of the country.

The program calls for the domestic development of transportation, maritime and electronic communications technologies and their widespread use. The ministry will increase the number of research and development (R&D) projects supported in these fields to 60.

Efforts are underway to provide safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly railway services. The number of active level crossings will rise to 1,246, while the share of double-track railway lines in the total main line will increase to 19 percent, bringing the total length of railway lines to 14,437 kilometers (8,970.7 miles).

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry will also continue efforts to upgrade the country’s maritime transport services by increasing the number of vehicles transported by Ro-Ro vessels to slightly above 5 million, the volume of transited cargo handled to 3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), cargo handled in coastal shipping to 71.9 million tons, the number of cruise ships calling at ports to 1,500, and total container handling to 15.1 million TEU in 2026.

The program also emphasizes developing combined transport services in a sustainable and competitive environment. The number of ports connected to railway lines is expected to increase from 19 to 20, while the length of connection lines will reach 473.1 kilometers (293.9 miles), and the share of railways in total freight transport will total 4 percent.