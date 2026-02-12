Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

ANKARA
Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry plans to continue developing the nation’s transport network and achieve new records in trade, according to its 2026 program.

The ministry’s goal is to develop technologies in information and communications, improve service quality and expand universal and postal services to all segments of society and every part of the country.

The program calls for the domestic development of transportation, maritime and electronic communications technologies and their widespread use. The ministry will increase the number of research and development (R&D) projects supported in these fields to 60.

Efforts are underway to provide safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly railway services. The number of active level crossings will rise to 1,246, while the share of double-track railway lines in the total main line will increase to 19 percent, bringing the total length of railway lines to 14,437 kilometers (8,970.7 miles).

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry will also continue efforts to upgrade the country’s maritime transport services by increasing the number of vehicles transported by Ro-Ro vessels to slightly above 5 million, the volume of transited cargo handled to 3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), cargo handled in coastal shipping to 71.9 million tons, the number of cruise ships calling at ports to 1,500, and total container handling to 15.1 million TEU in 2026.

The program also emphasizes developing combined transport services in a sustainable and competitive environment. The number of ports connected to railway lines is expected to increase from 19 to 20, while the length of connection lines will reach 473.1 kilometers (293.9 miles), and the share of railways in total freight transport will total 4 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
LATEST NEWS

  1. US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

    US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

  2. Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

    Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

  3. Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

    Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

  4. Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

    Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

  5. Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

    Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban
Recommended
Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025
Türkiye secures $3 billion from CEB in last 10 years

Türkiye secures $3 billion from CEB in last 10 years
TPAO and BP sign pact on oil, natural gas cooperation

TPAO and BP sign pact on oil, natural gas cooperation
Temu resumes sales in Türkiye under new import structure

Temu resumes sales in Türkiye under new import structure
Anthropic raises $30 bln, valuing OpenAI rival at $380 bln

Anthropic raises $30 bln, valuing OpenAI rival at $380 bln
EU vows reforms to revive its economy, but divisions remain

EU vows reforms to revive its economy, but divisions remain
BBC to cut costs by 10 percent as financial pressures bite

BBC to cut costs by 10 percent as 'financial pressures' bite
WORLD Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

The Iranian government announced on Feb. 13 the establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into protests against the high cost of living that turned into anti-government rallies that left thousands dead.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Türkiye’s current account balance saw a deficit of $25.2 billion last year, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 13.  
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿