Türkiye targets regional data center hub role

Türkiye targets regional data center hub role

ISTANBUL
Türkiye targets regional data center hub role

 

Türkiye is seeking to become a regional hub for data centers as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services drive demand for secure and high-capacity infrastructure.

The push is part of Türkiye’s new artificial intelligence vision and action plan, which aims to raise the country’s installed data center capacity to at least 1 gigawatt by 2030.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye will mobilize at least $10 billion, mainly from the private sector, for data centers, cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

At least 2 percent of public investment programs will also be allocated to artificial intelligence projects.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the government would provide around $3 billion in public resources to help mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment in data centers and AI.

The government also plans to open at least 2,000 public datasets through a National Data Library, particularly in areas such as health, agriculture, defense and e-commerce.

Officials say data centers are increasingly important not only for digital services but also for energy, industrial policy and national competitiveness.

The sector requires high-capacity power infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, cybersecurity measures and reliable network connections

Artificial intelligence has increased demand further, as training and operating large models require strong computing power and large amounts of electricity.

Major telecom and cloud companies are already moving in this direction.

Turkcell and Google Cloud plan to build a hyperscale cloud region in Türkiye under a $3 billion investment, including $2 billion from Google and $1 billion from Turkcell.

The project is expected to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data storage and cybersecurity services from Türkiye.

Vodafone Türkiye and DAMAC have also announced a data center investment in İzmir, while Vodafone has expanded its Ankara data center capacity.

Türk Telekom has tested liquid immersion cooling technology, which is used to reduce energy consumption in high-capacity data center cooling operations.

The government is also using the HIT-30 high technology investment program to support data center and AI projects.

Under the program, data center investments can receive tax incentives, energy support and employment-related contributions

Officials say incentives could help spread data center investments beyond major cities and into regions with lower operating costs and secure infrastructure.

One project under discussion involves converting rock-carved cold storage areas in Nevşehir into data center facilities, taking advantage of natural cooling conditions.

The global data center market is expanding rapidly as AI services grow.

Türkiye says its location between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, its energy infrastructure and new investment incentives could help it attract a larger share of this market.

 

 

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