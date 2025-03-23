Türkiye targets over 7 million Russian tourists in 2025

Türkiye targets over 7 million Russian tourists in 2025

MOSCOW
Türkiye targets over 7 million Russian tourists in 2025

Türkiye aims to host over 7 million Russian tourists this year, supported by the positive trajectory of political and economic relations between the two countries, Turkish sector representatives have said.

Hasan Eker, vice chairman of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB), told state-run Anadolu Agency that expectations for the Russian market are high this year, as the Russian ruble has strengthened against other currencies.

Speaking at the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Expo 2025 (MITT), Eker noted that more Russian tourists are expected to choose Türkiye due to the country's competitive prices and high-quality tourism services.

“Türkiye and Russia have good relations, both in terms of governments and travel agencies,” he said.

“We interpret this as an indication that Russia will send much more tourists to Türkiye than last year when 6.5 million Russians visited Türkiye.”

“The Russian market has always been one of Türkiye’s top three — we think that between 7 and 7.5 million Russian tourists will come this year, marking an increase of at least 10 percent,” he added.

Eker highlighted that strained relations between Russia and Europe due to the war in Ukraine have led more Russian tourists to opt for Türkiye and other destinations in Asia.

He said the Turkish tourism sector is attracting visitors who might have otherwise chosen Italy, Spain, or Greece, noting that Türkiye offers comparable services.

Elif Ural, a board member at TURSAB, said Russian tourists primarily visit the Mediterranean and Aegean regions but are now increasingly familiar with Istanbul.

“Russians like to travel a lot, which is why they opt to receive healthcare services in other countries despite having a developed one at home,” she said. “China and South Korea have come to the fore as destinations Russian tourists prefer for health tourism in the last decade.”

She noted that Türkiye has begun actively promoting its health tourism sector in Russia to attract more visitors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
Chinas BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla
Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria

Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria
Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA

Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA
Brazils Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit

Brazil's Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit
Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought

Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought
Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿