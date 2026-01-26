Türkiye targets luxury lifestyle posts on social media to combat undeclared income

Türkiye’s revenue officials have stepped up monitoring of social media posts that showcase excessive luxury spending, as part of a broader effort to combat tax evasion and undeclared income.

In a statement shared on social media, the Turkish Revenue Administration (GİB) said it is closely tracking posts on social media platforms that feature high-value consumption and lavish lifestyles.

According to the authority, such content is assessed through risk analysis to determine whether the displayed spending is compatible with the individual’s declared income.

The administration underlined that when significant discrepancies are identified between reported earnings and visible spending or wealth indicators, formal tax inspections are initiated.

As a result of these audits, the authority said it reviewed 5,559 tips and cases identified either through public notifications or its own monitoring activities last year.

These inspections led to administrative penalties totaling 573 million Turkish Liras ($13.2 million).

The authority emphasized that they will continue monitoring digital platforms as part of Türkiye’s ongoing strategy to reduce the informal economy and strengthen voluntary tax compliance.

The move fits into Türkiye’s wider financial oversight and enforcement campaign in recent years as authorities have expanded scrutiny of high-value transactions, cash flows and unexplained wealth through both tax audits and financial intelligence operations.

Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has also played a central role in this effort.

