Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

ISTANBUL
Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

Türkiye aims to reach $2.5 billion in seafood exports in 2026, said Oğulcan Kemal Sagun, Vice Chairman of the Istanbul Fisheries and Animal Products Exporters’ Association (İSHİB).

Sagun said first-quarter growth and the opening of the Chinese market indicate that this target is achievable, noting that the industry currently exports to 110 countries.

Sagun explained that barriers to seafood exports to China were lifted as of December 2025. “We have identified China as our primary target market. The U.S. is also among our key destinations,” he said.

Türkiye’s seafood exports surpassed $2.2 billion in 2025, up 11 percent compared to the previous year, Sagun added. The country’s top export destinations include Russia, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States.

Sagun stated that the country is likely ranked second in Europe, after Norway, in seafood exports, and is estimated to be among the top 10 exporters worldwide.

He added that Türkiye has built strong capabilities in fishing, supported by an extensive and active fleet.

“Our fishing fleet operates widely, including along the coasts of African countries,” Sagun said. “We are engaged in fishing activities across a broad region, from Mauritania to Oman and from Senegal to Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.” He added that Turkey currently has more than 4,500 licensed fishing vessels.

“There are still regions we have not entered yet, such as the North Sea,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish seafood exporters recently participated in Seafood Expo Global, the world’s largest seafood trade fair, held in Spain. Seventeen companies took part under the national participation umbrella, while eight additional Turkish firms attended the event independently, underscoring the sector’s growing international presence.

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