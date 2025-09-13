Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.

The Turkish men's national basketball team controlled the game from the outset, heading into halftime with a 49-31 lead at Latvia's Arena Riga.

Ercan Osmani was the highest scorer of the game with 28 points and six rebounds. Alperen Sengun made a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Cedi Osman scored 17 points while Shane Larkin finished with 14 points.

For the losing side, Kostas Sloukas scored 15 while Giannis Antetokounmpo posted double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds but their efforts were not able to win the game.

On Sunday, Türkiye will face Germany in the final and Greece will play against Finland for the third-place game.

