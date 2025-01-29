Türkiye-Syria trade sees significant growth at start of new year

ANKARA
Trade between Türkiye and Syria has gained momentum at the start of the new year, with Turkish exports to Syria rising by 35.5 percent year-on-year to reach $219 million as of Jan. 25, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Bolat emphasized that the new administration in Syria is working in "close cooperation" with Türkiye, expressing optimism for progress in trade, investments, and reconstruction efforts.

The minister noted that during the Syrian revolution, essential goods such as food and construction materials were largely exempt from customs duties. However, the new administration introduced changes on Jan. 11, revising 6,302 customs duties as part of a broader shift toward a unified customs policy aimed at boosting revenue.

“While customs duties on some items increased in northern Syria, others saw reductions. However, we have identified a disinformation campaign in certain reports falsely claiming that the new administration imposed higher duties on Turkish products compared to those from Arab countries,” Bolat said.

He clarified that the adjustments were made to address public expenditure needs and were not specifically targeted at Türkiye.

Bolat also highlighted the historical context of Türkiye-Syria trade relations, recalling that a free trade agreement was signed between the two nations in 2007. However, the agreement was suspended following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution.

“We proposed reviving the agreement in its broadest sense, suggesting a product-by-product approach to negotiations. The Syrian side has responded positively to this proposal,” he said.

The minister added that Türkiye had warned Syria about the potential inflationary impact of increased customs duties on essential goods. “We advised that reducing duties on basic necessities would help curb inflation. As a result, Syria announced it would lower duties on 269 products, including milk, eggs, flour, iron, steel, and plastic items,” Bolat explained.

According to the minister, Türkiye’s exports to northern Syria totaled $2.2 billion in 2023, while imports reached $450 million, prior to the collapse of the Assad regime.

Bolat also revealed that Turkish exports to Syria surged to $130 million in the two weeks following the Jan. 11 customs duty adjustments, marking a 33 percent increase in that period alone.

In addition, the minister provided data on cross-border trade activity, noting that an average of 532 vehicles per day crossed into Syria through the Hatay border gate between Jan. 15 and 20, compared to 527 vehicles daily in the first five days of the year.

Other border gates, including Oncupinar, Cobanbey, Karkamis, Akcakale, and Ceylanpinar, recorded an average of 344 vehicles daily from Jan. 1 to 5, rising to 484 vehicles daily between Jan. 15 and 20.

Bolat also dismissed allegations that Turkish trucks were crossing into YPG-controlled regions of Syria via the Habur border gate, stating that such claims were untrue. He emphasized that the high customs duties in Northern Iraq would make such routes economically unviable.

