Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

ANKARA
Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye has announced that it has suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty), which was signed in 1990 to ensure mutual arms control between Russia and Europe following the Cold War.

"It has been decided to suspend the implementation of the Treaty between the Republic of Türkiye and the other states that are parties to the Treaty as of April 8, 2024, in accordance with Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9,” according to the country’s Official Gazette.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli stated that Türkiye has not withdrawn from the treaty, but its implementation has been "suspended" in a written statement.

Keçeli noted that Türkiye's decision was reversible.

In a previous statement, Ankara expressed regret following Russia's announcement of withdrawal.

"We regret Russia's decision to withdraw from the treaty," the previous statement read.

"The European security architecture, which includes the CFE treaty, has been eroding gradually, particularly since 2007. Unfortunately, implementation has become nearly impossible," it added.

Signed on Nov. 9, 1990, the treaty aimed to achieve a military balance between NATO and the Warsaw Pact countries while also controlling armaments in Europe.

It limited the number of tanks, artillery, armored combat vehicles, fighter jets, and helicopters that member states could possess. 

It also called for the destruction of surplus weapons, limited deployment of military equipment, and restrictions on troop concentrations in specific areas of Europe. Regular control mechanisms were also established to track military mobility. 

Russia decided to suspend its participation in the CFE treaty in 2015 and officially withdrew from the treaty on Nov. 7, 2023.

Following Russia's withdrawal, the United States announced that it was suspending its obligations under the treaty.

Turkey, suspends,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

    US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

  2. Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

    Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

  3. Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

    Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

  4. Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

    Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

  5. Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

    Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming
Recommended
Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Türkiye opposes Armenia, EU, US trilateral meeting without Azerbaijan

Türkiye opposes Armenia, EU, US trilateral meeting without Azerbaijan
Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks at NATO summit

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks at NATO summit
Turkish FM holds talks with counterparts at NATO summit

Turkish FM holds talks with counterparts at NATO summit
Ankara condemns Israel’s attack on Iran’s embassy

Ankara condemns Israel’s attack on Iran’s embassy
Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections
WORLD Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico said it has cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the country's embassy in Quito on Friday to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas who was taking refuge there.
ECONOMY US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿