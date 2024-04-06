Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

ANKARA

Türkiye has announced that it has suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty), which was signed in 1990 to ensure mutual arms control between Russia and Europe following the Cold War.

"It has been decided to suspend the implementation of the Treaty between the Republic of Türkiye and the other states that are parties to the Treaty as of April 8, 2024, in accordance with Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9,” according to the country’s Official Gazette.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli stated that Türkiye has not withdrawn from the treaty, but its implementation has been "suspended" in a written statement.

Keçeli noted that Türkiye's decision was reversible.

In a previous statement, Ankara expressed regret following Russia's announcement of withdrawal.

"We regret Russia's decision to withdraw from the treaty," the previous statement read.

"The European security architecture, which includes the CFE treaty, has been eroding gradually, particularly since 2007. Unfortunately, implementation has become nearly impossible," it added.

Signed on Nov. 9, 1990, the treaty aimed to achieve a military balance between NATO and the Warsaw Pact countries while also controlling armaments in Europe.

It limited the number of tanks, artillery, armored combat vehicles, fighter jets, and helicopters that member states could possess.

It also called for the destruction of surplus weapons, limited deployment of military equipment, and restrictions on troop concentrations in specific areas of Europe. Regular control mechanisms were also established to track military mobility.

Russia decided to suspend its participation in the CFE treaty in 2015 and officially withdrew from the treaty on Nov. 7, 2023.

Following Russia's withdrawal, the United States announced that it was suspending its obligations under the treaty.