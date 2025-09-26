Türkiye surges to third place in Europe’s EV market as sales soar

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has emerged as Europe’s fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) market, climbing into the continent’s top three in August for the first time, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Across Europe, including Türkiye, a total of 177,290 electric cars were sold in August. Germany led the market with 39,367 units, followed by the United Kingdom with 21,969. Türkiye, which had long hovered in fifth or sixth place, surged to third with 17,480 sales, surpassing established EV markets such as France, Norway and Belgium.

From January to August, Türkiye’s EV market expanded by 154.38 percent compared with the same period last year, reaching 119,640 units. This rapid growth propelled Türkiye to fourth place in Europe over the eight-month period.

Germany retained the top spot with 336,707 sales, followed by the U.K. with 276,635 and France with 184,871. In total, 1.65 million electric cars were sold across Europe during the first eight months of 2025.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s EV fleet grew by 6.5 percent in August alone, rising from 291,775 vehicles in July to 310,668 by the end of the month.

A significant share of Türkiye’s August performance came from Tesla’s deliveries of the Model Y. The U.S. automaker sold 8,750 vehicles in Türkiye during the month — more than its total sales across the rest of Europe combined. Tesla’s cumulative sales in Türkiye for the first eight months of the year reached 25,756 units.

By contrast, Tesla’s performance in the European Union continued to weaken. August marked the eighth consecutive month of decline for the brand in EU markets. Sales fell to 8,220 units, down from 12,966 in the same month last year — a 36.6 percent year-on-year drop.

Domestic manufacturer Togg also played a key role in Türkiye's EV surge. The company sold 21,070 cars between January and August. In September, Togg introduced its new fastback model, the T10F, at the IAA Mobility 2025 fair in Munich, Germany, after beginning to take preorders earlier in the month.

In January–August 2025, the total market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye increased by 7.24 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 817,345 units. Passenger car sales rose by 8.05 percent year-on-year to 654,413 units.