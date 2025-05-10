Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid

A new academic initiative aimed at deepening bilateral and regional understanding has been launched in Spain, as the Türkiye Studies Program officially opened at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

The program, part of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, will serve as a hub for academic research on Türkiye’s politics, society and international relations, particularly with the European Union and Spain. Letiga Dorsch Buzon has been appointed as the director.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, attended by European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Türkiye, Ignacio Sanchez Amor, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Madrid Nükhet Ezberci stated that Türkiye and Spain are entering “a period of excellence” in their diplomatic relations.

Relations between the two countries are growing stronger across a wide spectrum — ranging from politics and economy to defense and tourism, she noted.

Ezberci emphasized that Türkiye’s role in fostering peace and stability in the region and beyond would inspire the program’s academic work. “Our compass is the principle of our Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and our route is the vision of our President,” she remarked.

The dean of UCM’s Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Maria Esther del Campo Garcia, stressed the program’s significance as the faculty’s first, adding, “We are not starting from zero. There are many Turkish students at our university. This program will strengthen and expand existing collaborations and benefit all parties.”

Türkiye’s former EU Affairs Minister Egemen Bağış, in his keynote address, shared his excitement about the academic contributions this newly established program is set to bring. He emphasized that Europe stands at a crossroads amid rising global competition, security threats, technological shifts and demographic pressures.

“I have always argued that the European Union is the greatest peace project in history. But for this continental peace project to evolve into a global peace initiative, Türkiye’s inclusion and active participation is essential,” Bağış stated.

