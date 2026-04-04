Türkiye stresses commitment to NATO on alliance’s 77th anniversary

Türkiye stresses commitment to NATO on alliance’s 77th anniversary

ANKARA
Türkiye stresses commitment to NATO on alliance’s 77th anniversary

Türkiye on April 4 marked the 77th anniversary of NATO, with the Foreign Ministry describing the alliance as the main platform for Euro-Atlantic security and reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to its role within the bloc.

NATO was founded on April 4, 1949, and Türkiye has been a member since 1952.

In a statement, the ministry said Türkiye had maintained its “leading role” in the alliance since joining NATO and continued to approach security with what it called a “360-degree” perspective. It also described Türkiye as a key security provider, citing its military strength, defense capabilities and growing defense industry.

The ministry also pointed to the 2026 NATO summit, which is scheduled to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, as another sign of Türkiye’s commitment to the alliance.

NATO announced last year that the summit would take place at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital.

. Türkiye has long said the alliance remains central to its security and to stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The anniversary came as U.S. president Donald Trump has suggested he is considering quitting the 77-year-old military alliance due to the response by European nations to his war.

The U.S. leader has criticized NATO members for limiting access for American forces to bases on their territories and refusing to lead efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Erdoğan-Rutte talks

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday discussed, in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, regional and global developments as well as issues concerning the alliance.

During the call, President Erdoğan said the Iran-related process is heading toward a geostrategic deadlock and urged the international community to step up efforts to end the war.

He hopes the July 7–8 NATO summit in Ankara will adopt decisions to make the alliance more resilient and effective against future challenges, he said.

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