Türkiye starts works for integrated air defense system 'Steel Dome'

ANKARA

Türkiye has decided to launch works to develop an integrated multilayered air defense system called the Steel Dome.

The decision was taken at the Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting on Aug. 6 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and with the participation of senior civilian and military officials.

A statement after the meeting underlined that the committee discussed ongoing and future top projects in the light of the achievements in the field of defense industry.

“Assessments were made of the level achieved by Türkiye’s defense industry, future goals and critical projects,” the country’s Communications Directorate said on X. “The commitment to supporting the domestic and national defense industry was underlined,” it added.

During the meeting, the Steel Dome Project was discussed, which focuses on integrating layered air defense systems, sensors and weapons into a network, providing a common air picture in real time and using artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers.

Türkiye has developed a number of indigenous air defense systems in recent years and is planning to combine all these systems under the Steel Dome, which will provide the protection of Türkiye’s entire air space.

The meeting also discussed projects for air defense and missile systems, Türkiye’s homegrown fighter jet Kaan, UAVs (drones) Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur, and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles.

Turkish UAVs have gained fame in such conflicts as Ukraine and won contracts from countries around the world. A growing percentage of weapons and vehicles used by the Turkish Armed Forces are also made domestically.

“The meeting also addressed projects for enhancing the country's space access capabilities, systems for improving situational awareness on land, air and sea, electronic warfare systems, and defense systems against mini/micro UAVs and swarm-capable kamikaze unmanned maritime vehicles,” it added.

Projects for modernizing tanks and fighter jets, developing engines and power systems for vehicles, and procuring command, control and communication systems were also discussed during the meeting, it added.

Highlighting satisfaction with the progress in Türkiye’s defense industry, the meeting underlined the need to continue with increased determination using domestic technologies.