Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

ISTANBUL

Global crude steel production declined in January, weighed down by a sharp drop in output from China, while Türkiye distinguished itself with a notable increase.

According to data from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel), Türkiye's crude steel production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million tons, making it the world’s seventh-largest producer. The country had already recorded a 3.3 percent annual increase in 2025, with total output reaching 38.1 million tons.

Worldwide crude steel production fell 6.5 percent compared with January 2025, dropping to 147.3 million tons. China, the world’s largest producer, saw output plunge 13.9 percent to 75.3 million tons.

Elsewhere, Japan’s production slipped 0.5 percent to 6.8 million tons, while the United States registered a 3.3 percent rise to 7.1 million tons. Germany posted a strong 15 percent increase to 3.1 million tons and South Korea’s output climbed 5 percent to 5.6 million tons.

In contrast, Brazil’s production fell 1.4 percent to 2.7 million tons, while Iran recorded a sharp 15.1 percent increase, bringing its output to 2.6 million tons.