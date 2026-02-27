Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

ISTANBUL
Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

Global crude steel production declined in January, weighed down by a sharp drop in output from China, while Türkiye distinguished itself with a notable increase.

According to data from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel), Türkiye's crude steel production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million tons, making it the world’s seventh-largest producer. The country had already recorded a 3.3 percent annual increase in 2025, with total output reaching 38.1 million tons.

Worldwide crude steel production fell 6.5 percent compared with January 2025, dropping to 147.3 million tons. China, the world’s largest producer, saw output plunge 13.9 percent to 75.3 million tons.

Elsewhere, Japan’s production slipped 0.5 percent to 6.8 million tons, while the United States registered a 3.3 percent rise to 7.1 million tons. Germany posted a strong 15 percent increase to 3.1 million tons and South Korea’s output climbed 5 percent to 5.6 million tons.

In contrast, Brazil’s production fell 1.4 percent to 2.7 million tons, while Iran recorded a sharp 15.1 percent increase, bringing its output to 2.6 million tons.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

    EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

  2. Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

    Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

  3. Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

    Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

  4. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  5. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
Recommended
EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025
Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification
Türkiyes unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January

Türkiye's unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January
Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent

Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent
Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona

Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

The European Union will implement a mammoth trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc while waiting for a top court's ruling on its legality, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿