Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

ANKARA

An official statement released by the Foreign Ministry emphasized Türkiye's "dedication to combating human trafficking, punishing perpetrators and safeguarding victims."

Furthermore, the ministry accused the U.S. of politicizing the issue of human rights in its report and rejected the allegations of child recruitment within its borders. The statement underscored Türkiye's compliance with international regulations, including those established by the United Nations, aimed at safeguarding children's rights.

The statement also pointed fingers at the U.S., accusing it of "providing military and financial support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which has forcibly recruited children for acts of terrorism in Syria and Iraq." The statement demanded that the U.S. address this issue "before making baseless accusations against Türkiye."

"The necessary response will be given to this slander, which is incompatible with the spirit of alliance," the statement declared.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.