Türkiye slams Israel’s offensive on Gaza, calls for urgent action

ANKARA

Türkiye has reiterated its call for a ceasefire in Gaza in line with the latest U.N. Security Council resolution, criticizing Israel for violating human conscience and law by continuing its barbaric acts against the Palestinians.

“The images coming out of the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip are proof of Israel's attempt to deliberately and systematically destroy the Palestinian people. The crimes committed by the Israeli authorities over the past six months are among the greatest barbarities in human history,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late on April 1.

“Those who have committed these crimes will be brought to justice, and the names of those who have condoned these crimes will be a black stain on the pages of history,” it said, stressing that Israel is violating human conscience and the law, and harming international peace and stability.

“The international community has an obligation to stop Israel. The necessary action should be taken without delay to ensure the implementation of the latest U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the additional measures announced by the International Court of Justice,” the statement added.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which the two colleagues discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

Türkiye has been demanding an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 30,000 people, mostly children and women, were killed by the Israeli security forces.