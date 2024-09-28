Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity

NEW YORK
During the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan signed an agreement to safeguard and sustainably manage marine biodiversity in international waters.

The initiative falls under the purview of the "United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," focusing on marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, including territorial seas, continental shelves, and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

The agreement stresses the importance of establishing marine protected areas, implementing area-based management tools, and conducting environmental impact assessments for proposed activities. With Fidan's signature, the process for countries to become parties to the agreement has been set in motion.

The accord promotes equitable sharing of benefits arising from marine discoveries, advocates for good governance on the high seas, and supports capacity-building for developing countries. According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye remains dedicated to advancing international efforts in environmental protection and maritime law.

Operating under the "freedom of the high seas" principle, a key tenet of international maritime law, high sea areas are accessible to all nations and are considered global commons, without belonging to any single country.

However, less than 1% of these high seas, which constitute two-thirds of the world's oceans, are currently protected.

The agreement aims to address the adverse impacts of excessive and uncontrolled activities that threaten marine environments and resources.

AKP aims to gather input for new constitution
﻿