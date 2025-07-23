Türkiye, UK sign preliminary deal on Eurofighter jets

ANKARA

Türkiye and Britain signed a preliminary agreement on July 23 that would allow Ankara to operate Eurofighter Typhoon jets, as the NATO member seeks to bolster its aerial capabilities through both domestic projects and foreign acquisitions.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, according to Türkiye's Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and British Defense Secretary John Healey participated in the signing ceremony, where the former said the agreement would strengthen bilateral ties and boost NATO's air power.

"We welcome this positive step towards our country joining the Eurofighter Typhoon club, and want to reiterate our mutual ambition to complete the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," Güler said.

A statement from the Turkish ministry said the document "codifies the relationship between the countries, taking them one step closer to a full agreement on Typhoon."

“The two nations continue to make excellent progress on the export of Eurofighter Typhoon," read the statement.

"Welcoming Türkiye as a Typhoon operator would build on the bonds of friendship developed over many decades between key NATO Allies and would be a significant step towards enhancing Türkiye's advanced combat air capabilities."

The ministry said the deal would mark the start of a new chapter in the Türkiye-U.K. partnership.

The agreement comes one day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss defense and trade cooperation.

The leaders reviewed recent progress on Türkiye's potential procurement of the Eurofighter jets, according to a readout by Erdoğan's office.

The Eurofighter jets are produced by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain. Media reports said that although the U.K. and other partners have shown support for the deal, Germany had previously blocked the sale, delaying the agreement.

However, Erdoğan said over the weekend both Britain and Germany had shown a "positive" stance on Türkiye's interest in the aircraft.

Meanwhile, Der Spiegel reported on July 23 that the German government has cleared the way for the delivery of 40 Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, following a positive decision by the federal security council.

“I can confirm that the Defense Ministry has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming the export approval,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters in Berlin.

“The federal government has responded positively to a preliminary request from industry. The Turkish government must now decide whether it wants to order the aircraft,” he added. ​​​​​​​

In addition to the Eurofighter deal, Ankara remains in talks with Washington for the purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets, as it continues efforts to modernize its air force and enhance deterrence.