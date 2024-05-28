Türkiye should issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu: MHP leader

ANKARA
The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, has called on the Turkish authorities to issue a warrant for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the crimes against humanity his government has been committing.

“We expect that our country should immediately issue a warrant for the murderer Prime Minister of Israel and his Defense Minister,” Bahçeli told his parliamentary group on May 28.

Recalling that the Israeli government has killed around 36,000 Palestinian civilians in its months-long offensive on Gaza, Bahçeli urged the international community, particularly the Islamic world to launch tangible and effective measures against Israel, including sanctions.

“Many innocents were massacred on May 26 attack [in Rafah]. Harmless and innocent people who were trying to survive in the tent camps were attacked and burned. There is no word to describe this massacre in our dictionary,” Bahçeli stressed.

Blaming those who remain silent against the genocide being committed by Israel are also part of this crime, the MHP leader said. “What are you waiting for more?” he asked, calling on all countries to impose harsher measures including military sanctions on Israel.

“It is time for substantial acts based on punitive and military sanctions. The silent majority is against Israel. There is no other option than taking concrete steps, instead of condemnation messages,” the MHP leader said.

He also called on the Islamic world to follow Türkiye’s stance on Israel and take more tangible measures against the Israeli state.

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
