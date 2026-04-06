Türkiye sets sights on record trade growth with Syria

Türkiye sets sights on record trade growth with Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye sets sights on record trade growth with Syria

Türkiye is preparing for a series of high-level meetings aimed at setting new records in trade with Syria, which was added this year to Ankara’s list of target export markets.

Following the collapse of Syria’s former regime in December 2024, bilateral commercial relations have taken on a new dimension, with both countries focusing on cooperation across industry, transport, energy and trade.

Parallel to ongoing political and diplomatic contacts, economic ties are being strengthened through successive meetings. Most recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Syria, where he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Discussions covered regional developments, security issues and ways to enhance bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

On April 7, the first session of the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) will be held, co-chaired by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Shaar. Alongside the committee meeting, the Türkiye-Syria Business and Investment Forum will take place with the participation of business representatives.

Entrepreneurs from sectors, including energy, construction, health, food, agriculture, livestock, logistics, education and textiles, are expected to hold bilateral talks. Panels will also be organized on logistics, banking and contracting.

These contacts are expected to expand cooperation in multiple fields and pave the way for new records in bilateral trade. Syria was officially added to Türkiye’s “target export country” list this year and recent figures highlight the rapid growth.

Türkiye’s exports to Syria rose nearly 60 percent in 2025, climbing from $2.2 billion to $3.5 billion. Following the regime change, Türkiye’s exports to Syria in the first two months of 2025 jumped 47.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, rising from $356.6 million to $526.2 million.

In the first two months of 2026, exports surged again, increasing 26.7 percent year-on-year to exceed $666.7 million — the highest level recorded since official statistics began in 2013.

The top export category was “motor vehicles, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles and other land vehicles, including parts and accessories,” amounting to $72.7 million.

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