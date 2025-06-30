Türkiye sets sights on Antarctica with plans for scientific research base

Türkiye is preparing to play a more active role in Antarctica, with plans to establish a Turkish scientific research station on the continent, Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

This facility would host Turkish and international scientists focusing on climate change and other global challenges, Kacır said.

Arriving in Italy’s Milan, the minister held a reception for delegation heads of the Antarctic Treaty’s consultative countries.

“Based on the scientific expertise, diplomatic experience, and institutional maturity we have developed so far, Türkiye is preparing to formally apply for consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty,” Kacır said at the event.

He added that this step would open new opportunities for Türkiye to contribute more significantly to the continent’s future and to share its scientific findings with the global community.

The minister also shared information on Türkiye’s recent scientific efforts in Antarctica and emphasized the country’s increasing commitment to polar research.

Türkiye has been actively involved in polar research since 2017, organizing expeditions to both the Antarctic and the Arctic regions.

Over 200 Turkish scientists have participated in more than 150 research projects during these missions.

In recent years, the country has also included high school students to broaden the involvement of young researchers.

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
