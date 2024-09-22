Türkiye sets higher targets for fast-growing gastronomy tourism

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye is rolling up its sleeves to increase its income from gastronomy tourism, which is expected to reach $18 billion by the end of the year and $25 billion by 2025.

Gastronomy tourism is defined as a form of travel to discover the culinary culture, local dishes, beverages and production methods of a region or country.

Türkiye, which increases its tourism revenues year by year, is considered one of the leading countries in this field.

While Türkiye has more than 2,200 local foods and beverages, cities such as Gaziantep, Adana, Hatay and İzmir are among the important gastronomy centers of the country.

Efforts are being made to develop gastronomy tourism in the country, and 41 different food, cookery and pastry courses provide training, 16 of which are in Istanbul.

According to a report by the Ahiler Development Agency, there are 34 gastronomy museums in Türkiye to promote local products, while more than 360 gastronomy festivals are organized across the country.

In order to develop gastronomy tourism, events were organized to promote Turkish culinary culture in countries such as the U.S., China, Russia, Spain and Canada.

According to the tourism statistics of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), 20 percent of the tourism revenue of $23.66 billion in the first half of the year was obtained in the food and beverage category.

The revenue generated in the first half of the year in this category was $4.74 billion.

In 2023, $10.9 billion was generated in the food and beverage category.

Commenting on the development of gastronomy tourism in Türkiye, Gürkan Boztepe, president of the Gastronomy Tourism Association, said that especially in recent years, gastronomy tourism has started to take an important place in the country's overall tourism strategy.

Highlighting that gastronomy has great potential in Türkiye's “60 million tourists, $60 billion in revenue” target, Boztepe said the recognition of Gaziantep as the “City of Gastronomy” by UNESCO has further increased the growth potential in this field.

Boztepe said revenue from gastronomy tourism is increasing every year.

“Our year-end target in gastronomy tourism is $18 billion, and the 2025 target is planned as $25 billion. The rich culinary culture of the country can be a powerful tool in achieving this goal,” he added.

He said sustainable tourism policies should be expanded in order to compete with countries with deep-rooted culinary traditions around the world in the field of gastronomy tourism.

“Gastronomy cities should be promoted more effectively at the international level. Türkiye is on its way to becoming a global player in gastronomy tourism."