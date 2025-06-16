Türkiye set to release partridges to fight tick-borne diseases

ANKARA

Türkiye’s nature conservation body has announced plans to release around 45,250 partridges and pheasants into the wild by the end of the year as part of a biological effort to combat the spread of ticks, which can transmit Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus.

Rising temperatures have led to a seasonal increase in tick-related cases in the country, prompting relevant authorities to take precautions.

As part of these efforts to tackle the issue, a total of 36,250 partridges and 9,000 pheasants will be introduced into rural and semi-natural habitats across the country, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) said in a statement.

The agency said the birds feed on tick larvae and nymphs, particularly in the early stages of their lives, contributing to the reduction of tick populations in heavily affected areas.

It also cited ecological benefits, stating that the release of these birds helps preserve natural balance while contributing to pest control efforts.

In a bid to protect these birds and ensure the success of the program, hunting is banned for three years in release areas, with financial penalties set for illegal hunting.