Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

ANKARA
Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye has successfully completed technical studies to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

The process will be finalized with an on-site assessment to be conducted in June, the minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are committed to do whatever it takes to take Türkiye out of the gray list,” Şimşek said.

Meanwhile, FATF said on Feb. 23 that at its February plenary, the watchdog made the initial determination that Türkiye has substantially completed its action plan and warrants an on-site assessment to verify the implementation of the AML/CFT reforms and that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation in the future.

It recalled that in October 2021, Türkiye made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF to strengthen the effectiveness of its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing Terrorism (CFT) regime.

It said that Türkiye has made key reforms, including enhancing its approach to risk-based AML/CFT supervision, taking steps to ensure sanctions for AML/CFT breaches, enhancing resources for its FIU and the use of financial intelligence produced and undertaking more complex ML investigations and prosecutions in line with risks.

Türkiye also improved its asset recovery system, prioritized TF investigations, prosecutions and confiscations related to UN-designated groups and enhanced its implementation of targeted financial sanctions for terrorism financing, FATF said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

    CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

  2. Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

    Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

  3. Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

    Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

  4. Anti-fur activists protest fashion week

    Anti-fur activists protest fashion week

  5. Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions

    Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions
Recommended
Central Bank net reserves may turn positive: Goldman Sachs

Central Bank net reserves may turn positive: Goldman Sachs
French President Macron booed by French farmers

French President Macron booed by French farmers 
US hawkish economic approach on China to intensify

US hawkish economic approach on China to intensify
Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany
Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January
US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance
WORLD Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will convene the cabinet early this week to “approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” with domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home mounting.
ECONOMY Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye has completed technical studies to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿