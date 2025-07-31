Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

ANKARA

Türkiye is set for a major reshuffle in its top military ranks when the Supreme Military Council convenes in Ankara on Aug. 5, under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The annual gathering of senior political and military leaders will decide key promotions, retirements and extensions of service that will shape the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

“We hope that the decisions of the Supreme Military Council, which will be announced following the approval of our president, will be beneficial to our state, our nation and our armed forces,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said on July 31.

In last year’s council decisions, signed by Erdoğan, 23 generals and admirals were promoted to the next rank, while 77 colonels were elevated to the rank of general or admiral. The terms of office for 34 generals and admirals were extended by one year, and 455 colonels received two-year extensions.