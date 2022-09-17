Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queen's funeral

Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queen's funeral

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queens funeral

Planeloads of Turkish carnations are headed to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next Monday.

Flower producers in southern Türkiye are working to meet high demand for the event in London.

Turkish Cargo said on Sept. 16 that after the queen’s death last week orders for flowers shot up by 90%. Suppliers chose air transport over trucks to cope with demand and deliver on time.

The cargo company said more than 500,000 flower stems, weighing around 13 metric tons, are being sent to London.

Türkiye is a major exporter of cut flowers, principally carnations, to Europe.

TURKEY,

WORLD Japan braces for ’very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol

Japan braces for ’very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

    Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

  2. Tentative deal averts threat of US rail strike

    Tentative deal averts threat of US rail strike

  3. Germany takes control of Rosneft’s operations

    Germany takes control of Rosneft’s operations

  4. German soprano to perform on Ankara stage

    German soprano to perform on Ankara stage

  5. Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for $10.1 mln

    Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for $10.1 mln
Recommended
Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin
Children dream of becoming YouTubers, TikTokers

Children dream of becoming YouTubers, TikTokers
Türkiye going through metaverse winter: Experts

Türkiye going through metaverse winter: Experts
Five caught smuggling migrants into Europe via jets from Türkiye

Five caught smuggling migrants into Europe via jets from Türkiye
Ministry steps in to reunite Syrian woman with her son

Ministry steps in to reunite Syrian woman with her son
Some 14 suspects linked to FETÖ nabbed in ops

Some 14 suspects linked to FETÖ nabbed in ops
WORLD Japan braces for ’very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol

Japan braces for ’very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol

Japan’s weather agency on Sept. 17 warned of a "very dangerous" typhoon heading towards the country’s southern Kyushu island, urging residents to evacuate before powerful wind hits the area.
ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture down in August

Producer prices in agriculture down in August

The Agriculture producer price index declined by 4.34 percent in August from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.