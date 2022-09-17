Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queen's funeral

ISTANBUL

Planeloads of Turkish carnations are headed to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next Monday.

Flower producers in southern Türkiye are working to meet high demand for the event in London.

Turkish Cargo said on Sept. 16 that after the queen’s death last week orders for flowers shot up by 90%. Suppliers chose air transport over trucks to cope with demand and deliver on time.

The cargo company said more than 500,000 flower stems, weighing around 13 metric tons, are being sent to London.

Türkiye is a major exporter of cut flowers, principally carnations, to Europe.