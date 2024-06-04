Türkiye sends 1st indigenous satellite to US for launch

Türkiye sends 1st indigenous satellite to US for launch

ANKARA
Türkiye sends 1st indigenous satellite to US for launch

Türkiye has dispatched its first domestically produced communications satellite, Türksat-6A, to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the U.S., where it will be launched into space next month.

The satellite embarked on a 17-hour journey aboard a cargo aircraft, after which it will be entrusted to the teams of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

A ceremony was held on June 4 at the Ankara facility where the satellite’s testing transpired, attended by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Speaking at the event, Kacır described the satellite as “the highest technological value” the country has ever produced.

The Turkish team assigned to the launch will also travel to Florida, and upon arrival, they will initiate SpaceX’s launch procedures. The satellite will undergo tests post-landing, and its fueling operations will be conducted in the SpaceX hangar.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is slated to propel Türksat-6A into its orbit between July 8 and 15, Kacıir said, without specifying an exact day.

Boasting an indigenization rate exceeding 80 percent, Türksat-6A was produced by Turkish engineers at the Space Systems Integration and Test Center (USET) in Ankara. Positioned at a 42-degree east orbit, the satellite will be stationed 35,786 kilometers from Earth.

With a power capacity of 7.5 kilowatts and weighing 4,250 kilograms, the satellite will extend coverage to certain regions in India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, which are currently beyond the reach of existing Turkish satellites.

The operational commencement of the satellite is projected to significantly amplify the country’s satellite service exports to the region.

It is designed to operate for a mission period of 15 years and boasts a high degree of domestic production, significantly reducing foreign dependency on the satellite and space sector, the transport minister said.

Türkiye, having joined the elite cadre of nations capable of producing communication satellites, aspires to elevate its status to that of a satellite exporter following the Türksat-6A experience, he expressed.

“With Türksat-6A, the population reached by Türkiye’s satellites will escalate from 3.5 billion to 5 billion. The inauguration of the satellite will also considerably boost Turkish satellite service exports to the world,” Uraloğlu stated.

Türkiye is now carrying out services such as communication and television broadcasting through five Turkish satellites.

In the coming days, the launch of the first indigenous satellite will augment the fleet’s satellite count to six. Türkiye is poised to enter the ranks of the 11 nations with satellite production capabilities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australian economy shows weak growth in first quarter

Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

    Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

  2. Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

    Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

  3. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

  4. Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

    Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

  5. Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

    Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered
Recommended
Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered
Erdoğan urges global action against Israels barbarism

Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's 'barbarism'
CHP schedules labor rally at end of month

CHP schedules 'labor' rally at end of month
Bahçeli backs dismissal of Hakkari mayor amid terrorism probe

Bahçeli backs dismissal of Hakkari mayor amid terrorism probe
US condemns attack on Turkish reporter in Pennsylvania

US condemns attack on Turkish reporter in Pennsylvania
Kurtulmuş expands discussions on new constitution proposal

Kurtulmuş expands discussions on new constitution proposal
WORLD US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to advance a largely symbolic bill calling for sanctions on the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Australian economy shows weak growth in first quarter

Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

Australia's resource-rich economy posted anaemic growth in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, extending concerns about a double-whammy of low growth and high prices.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿