Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

ANKARA
Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced that the hottest November of the last five decades was experienced in 2023, while the average temperature in November was 3.2 degrees above the normal temperature averages.

In a statement made on the X social media platform, Özhaseki said it was the hottest November in the last 53 years, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorology Service.

"In November, we recorded the lowest temperature in the eastern province of Erzurum with minus 15.3 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature in the western province of Manisa with 32.9 degrees Celsius,” he added.

HH ‘2023, warmest year in recorded history’

This year will be the hottest in recorded history after an "extraordinary" November became the sixth record-breaking month in a row, Europe's climate monitor said yesterday, piling pressure on the COP28 talks to act on climate change.

Last month smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

There had been warnings this year could take the title of hottest year from 2016, particularly after records toppled in September and October, but this marks the first time it has been confirmed.

November also contained two days that were 2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels. Not one such day had ever before been recorded.

Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the Copernicus service, said that 2023 has "now had six record-breaking months and two record-breaking seasons."

"The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial [levels], mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history," she said.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war

Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war

    Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war

  2. World rings in 2024 after devastating wars, bots and heat

    World rings in 2024 after devastating wars, bots and heat

  3. Kim tells army to 'annihilate' South Korea, US if they initiate conflict

    Kim tells army to 'annihilate' South Korea, US if they initiate conflict

  4. Ukraine's Zelensky vows to wreak 'wrath' against Russia in 2024

    Ukraine's Zelensky vows to wreak 'wrath' against Russia in 2024

  5. Pedestrian crossings at Kapıkule resume after 3-year hiatus

    Pedestrian crossings at Kapıkule resume after 3-year hiatus
Recommended
Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature

Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature
Rents expected to fall with new Airbnb regulation

Rents expected to fall with new Airbnb regulation
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorist responsible for diplomat assassination

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorist responsible for diplomat assassination
First lady continues pioneering role in Zero Waste Project in 2023

First lady continues pioneering role in Zero Waste Project in 2023
Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024
Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leaders murder probe

Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe
WORLD Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war

Israel pounds Gaza as year ends, with no end in sight to war

Israeli strikes pounded Gaza on Sunday as both sides near the end of a dark year and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the war will last for "many months".
ECONOMY Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said in a New Year's message that the positive results of the government's economic program will be achieved in 2024.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.