Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

ANKARA

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced that the hottest November of the last five decades was experienced in 2023, while the average temperature in November was 3.2 degrees above the normal temperature averages.

In a statement made on the X social media platform, Özhaseki said it was the hottest November in the last 53 years, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorology Service.

"In November, we recorded the lowest temperature in the eastern province of Erzurum with minus 15.3 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature in the western province of Manisa with 32.9 degrees Celsius,” he added.

HH ‘2023, warmest year in recorded history’

This year will be the hottest in recorded history after an "extraordinary" November became the sixth record-breaking month in a row, Europe's climate monitor said yesterday, piling pressure on the COP28 talks to act on climate change.

Last month smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

There had been warnings this year could take the title of hottest year from 2016, particularly after records toppled in September and October, but this marks the first time it has been confirmed.

November also contained two days that were 2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels. Not one such day had ever before been recorded.

Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the Copernicus service, said that 2023 has "now had six record-breaking months and two record-breaking seasons."

"The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial [levels], mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history," she said.