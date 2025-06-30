Türkiye sees rise in tick-borne virus deaths as vaccine development advances

ISTANBUL

Fatalities linked to a deadly tick-borne virus continue to rise in Türkiye, while health authorities simultaneously accelerate vaccine development efforts to combat the fatal disease.

The disease, known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, is a potentially fatal viral disease transmitted through tick bites, commonly seen in rural or agricultural regions during the warmer months.

It causes high fever, internal bleeding and can even lead to multi-organ failure.

Rising temperatures have led to a seasonal increase in cases in the country, as at least 10 people have died so far this year from the disease.

In response, Türkiye’s Vaccine Institute is advancing work on what could become the world’s first vaccine for the fatal disease.

Professor Ateş Kara, president of the institute, stressed that they are now at the stage of large-scale production capabilities.

"We’ll begin animal trials soon. If results are promising, clinical testing in humans will follow,” Kara said.

The vaccine is expected to enter clinical use within two and a half to three years, offering a potential breakthrough in the fight against one of the most dangerous viral diseases in the region.