Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February

Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February

Türkiye saw more than 9,400 newly established companies in February, official data showed on March 27.

 

The figure of 9,432 was up 3.3 percent on a yearly basis from 9,131 in the same month last year, said Türkiye's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

 

The number of liquidated companies in February totaled 2,252, down 7.4 percent year-on-year. On a monthly basis, newly established companies fell 15.1 percent from January's 11,115, while liquidations dropped 8.4 percent from January's 2,628.

 

This January-February, newly established firms totaled 20,547, up 1.9 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Liquidated companies reached 4,710 in the first two months of the year, down 10.2 percent on an annual basis.

 

In February, 804 companies with foreign partners were established, including 380 with Syrian partners, 123 with Turkish partners and 38 with Iranian partners.

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