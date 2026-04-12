Türkiye seeks to strengthen ties with European tour operators

ISTANBUL

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy met with senior executives from two of Europe’s leading tourism operators to discuss 2026 targets and early booking trends.

The talks also focused on joint campaigns aimed at reducing the effects of regional conflicts and boosting cooperation.

Ersoy held meetings in Antalya and Istanbul with Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy and Joachim Seip, Global Contracting Director of Germany’s Dertour Group. The discussions reviewed current performance and outlined the roadmap for the coming period.

In a post on social media Ersoy said at the meetings that cooperation in the German and U.K. markets, as well as Türkiye’s 2026 tourism goals, were comprehensively evaluated.

He added that campaigns with Jet2 and initiatives with Dertour in Germany and other markets were assessed, underlining Türkiye’s determination to strengthen its position in both operators’ portfolios.

According to officials from the Tourism Ministry, the meetings examined early season data, booking dynamics and demand trends in Germany and the U.K. The impact of existing campaigns, budget planning for the new period, and market-specific actions were also discussed. Officials highlighted that Türkiye continues to hold a strong position in both operators’ portfolios and aims to advance this further through new partnerships and strategic steps.

The officials noted that cooperation with Dertour Group, one of Europe’s largest tourism companies, continues across a wide geography, covering Central and Eastern European markets with Germany at the forefront.

The Group provides a significant flow of visitors to Türkiye, not only from Germany but also from markets such as Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Advertising campaigns and supply security measures, particularly in the German market, have reinforced Türkiye’s strong standing, said the officials.

Germany is expected to play a decisive role in achieving the 2026 targets, with early-year sales showing signs of recovery. By March, bookings were rising again, and the outlook for the summer season was described as positive. Travel advisories issued by Germany against some rival destinations are also expected to benefit demand for Türkiye.

Türkiye’s tourism revenue reached $65.2 billion in 2025, rising 6.8 percent from the previous year, and the target for 2026 has been set at $68 billion.