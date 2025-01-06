Türkiye seeks to import pistachios from Syria

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has initiated efforts to facilitate pistachio imports from Syria following a sharp rise in domestic pistachio prices, a key ingredient in Turkish desserts like baklava.

Increasing demand for Dubai chocolate — a confectionery containing pistachios and shredded phyllo dough — has contributed to the rise in pistachio prices. This surge has caused concern among baklava producers, who recently called on the government to facilitate pistachio imports from Syria to stabilize the market.

In response to the developments, the Trade Ministry has begun evaluating import possibilities from Syria, assessing regional conditions and supply chains.

The move aims to ease price fluctuations and ensure sustainable access to the key ingredient for Türkiye’s thriving confectionery and dessert industries.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute highlights significant growth in the pistachio trade. In 2021, Türkiye imported $2.56 million worth of pistachios, a figure that rose to $3.36 million in 2023. The imported volume increased from 255.4 tons to 301.4 tons during the same period.

Exports, however, tell a different story. While the value of pistachio exports grew from $75.49 million in 2021 to $94.03 million in 2023, the exported volume declined from 10,176 tons to 8,828 tons, indicating rising domestic consumption.

The growing international popularity of Dubai chocolate, which combines pistachios and shredded phyllo dough, has not only boosted Turkish exports of related goods but also increased local demand for pistachios. Industry representatives note that this trend has led to pistachios entering the black market, with profiteers hoarding the highly sought-after nuts to manipulate prices further.