Türkiye seeks to attract health tourists with detox, healing camps

Türkiye seeks to attract health tourists with detox, healing camps

ISTANBUL
Türkiye seeks to attract health tourists with detox, healing camps

Foreign visitors will increasingly flock to Türkiye not just for treatment, but also for detox and rejuvenation, as the country ramps up efforts to become a global hub for wellness and medical tourism, a sector representative has said.

 

“Patients shouldn't come only for treatment. We want to attract those seeking rejuvenation, aesthetic care and preventive health services like check-ups,” Behlül Ünver, general manager of the International Health Services Inc. (USHAŞ), said at a press briefing.

 

Türkiye already ranks among the top five global destinations for medical tourism, thanks to the high demand for procedures such as hair transplants, organ transplants, eye surgeries, oncology treatments, obesity surgery and dental care.

 

According to Ünver, the country plans to broaden its offerings beyond traditional medical procedures to include wellness programs and "healing camps" focused on detox, anti-aging and aesthetic services.

 

Ünver noted that Türkiye hosted around 1.5 million health tourists in 2024, generating approximately $3 billion in revenue.

 

Now, officials are aiming for $20 billion in annual revenue from health tourism.

 

Within the scope of such efforts, they also plan to expand thermal tourism offerings by adding six cities to the international “thermal cities” network.

 

With over 1,100 thermal springs and 500 facilities nationwide, they target $5 billion in annual revenue from thermal tourism within five years, up from the current $300 million.

 

To regulate the growing health tourism sector and protect patients, authorities created the “Health Türkiye” platform, which aims to combat unlicensed operations.

 

So far, nearly 1,000 providers have joined the platform, which is endorsed by 12 countries for referring patients to Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza tragedy

Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza 'tragedy'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza 'tragedy'

    Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza 'tragedy'

  2. Akkuyu nuclear plant begins commissioning of first unit

    Akkuyu nuclear plant begins commissioning of first unit

  3. US envoy says no one will keep negotiating with Lebanon without real progress

    US envoy says no one will keep negotiating with Lebanon without real progress

  4. Turkish firm showcases world’s 1st low-altitude multipurpose drone at IDEF 2025

    Turkish firm showcases world’s 1st low-altitude multipurpose drone at IDEF 2025

  5. Turkish Cyprus attendance at ECO summit 'diplomatic victory': Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus attendance at ECO summit 'diplomatic victory': Tatar
Recommended
Akkuyu nuclear plant begins commissioning of first unit

Akkuyu nuclear plant begins commissioning of first unit
Turkish Cyprus attendance at ECO summit diplomatic victory: Tatar

Turkish Cyprus attendance at ECO summit 'diplomatic victory': Tatar
Türkiye’s Türksat 6A marks first year in orbit

Türkiye’s Türksat 6A marks first year in orbit
CHP vows continued rallies after three mayors’ detention

CHP vows continued rallies after three mayors’ detention
Türkiye bids farewell to fallen soldiers as thousands gather at funerals

Türkiye bids farewell to fallen soldiers as thousands gather at funerals
26 suspects detained in joint drug raids in Türkiye, Norway

26 suspects detained in joint drug raids in Türkiye, Norway
Detention warrants issued for 25 over FETÖ infiltration of Foreign Ministry

Detention warrants issued for 25 over FETÖ infiltration of Foreign Ministry
WORLD Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza tragedy

Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza 'tragedy'

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu met for the second time in 24 hours Tuesday as the U.S. president intensified the pressure on the Israeli prime minister to reach a deal to end the "tragedy" of the war in Gaza.
ECONOMY Turkish firm showcases world’s 1st low-altitude multipurpose drone at IDEF 2025

Turkish firm showcases world’s 1st low-altitude multipurpose drone at IDEF 2025

 Turkish firm Solid Aero unveiled the Talay unmanned aerial vehicle, which was introduced as the world’s first low-altitude multipurpose UAV last year, on the global stage with a production-ready model at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿