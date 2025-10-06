Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

ANKARA

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has pledged that the country’s long-standing court cases will now be concluded in a shorter timeframe with an upcoming regulation amid preparations.

“We are working both on the ground and at the reform table to ensure the timely administration of justice,” Tunç told media.

Within the framework of judicial reform goals, he noted that appeals and cassation reviews will be finalized within a maximum of six months.

The minister also emphasized that hearings can be postponed for no more than two months.

“Special units will be established to uphold the principle of trial within a reasonable time. We are implementing both structural and technical measures to guarantee the right to a timely trial,” he added.

In Türkiye, it is common for trials to extend over months, and in cases involving a large number of suspects, even years, due to the excessive caseload in courts.

While the delivery of justice is delayed, pretrial detentions and ongoing trials also contribute to the growing burden on prisons.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament commenced its new legislative year last week. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to finalize the 11th judicial reform bill this week.

The legislation will increase penalties for children who commit crimes. For individuals aged 15 to 18, the maximum sentence for aggravated life imprisonment will be raised from 24 to 27 years, and for life sentences replaced by prison terms, the maximum will increase from 12 to 18 years.

The package also includes provisions allowing bank accounts to be suspended for up to three days by banks and financial institutions in cases of qualified theft, qualified fraud or misuse of bank or credit cards facilitated through information systems.

On Oct. 7, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is scheduled to present before the parliament’s planning and budget commission. His presentation is expected to focus on Türkiye’s inflation dynamics, the timing of the interest rate cut cycle, exchange rate stability and reserve management.