Türkiye seeks cooperation with new Syrian gov't in terrorism fight

ANKARA

Türkiye is prepared to cooperate with Syria’s new government in the fight against terrorism, defense officials said on Dec. 26.

"We support the steps towards peace, tranquility and stability in Syria, where a new page has opened after a dark period, and express that the territorial integrity and unitary structure of our southern neighbor must be protected," the Defense Ministry's press and public relations advisor, Zeki Aktürk, told reporters in Ankara.

His remarks came after a swift offensive unseated Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, marking a major shift in the conflict that has gripped Syria for more than a decade.

"We emphasize once again that we want to work together with the Syrian government in the fight against terrorism, that there is no place for any terrorist organization, including ISIL, PKK, YPG and their extensions in the future of Syria and our region," Aktürk said.

"The cooperation our Turkish Armed Forces will establish in defense with the new Syrian government will not only serve the interests of both nations but also contribute to the overall security of the region."

Türkiye's defense capabilities, including its technological infrastructure and its army’s experience in combating terrorism, are expected to enhance Syria’s security and defense capacity, he stated.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian offshoot.

Ministry sources also confirmed ongoing efforts for close coordination with Syria's new administration to ensure the country’s territorial integrity, political unity and stability. They denied reports that YPG was gaining ground in northern Syria.

"The Syrian National Army [SNA] has full control of Manbij and the Tishrin dam. The terrorist organization is deliberately trying to create a perception in the public by making disinformation," the sources said.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organization will either lay down its weapons or cease to exist. We are in agreement with the new Syrian administration on this matter."

Turkish security sources have accused Assad's regime of seeking assistance from PKK and YPG in response to the rapid loss of ground, pledging to prevent them from exploiting the instability.

The Turkish-backed SNA has since intensified efforts to block their movements in northern Syria, media reports said. It claims to have thwarted efforts to create a “terror corridor” in northern Syria through operations that severed key routes.