ANKARA
Türkiye secures seat on FAO council for 2025-2028

Türkiye has been elected to the governing council of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the 2025-2028 term, representing the Europe group.

According to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the election process concluded with 141 countries casting votes, with Türkiye received 127 votes.

Other elected members included the France-Italy partnership with 114 votes and the Serbia-Ukraine partnership with 90 votes.

Russia and Belarus were not elected.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı welcomed the development in a social media post.

He emphasized the country’s commitment to fulfilling this responsibility based on core FAO values of transparency, inclusiveness and cooperation.

During its council membership, Türkiye aims to promote dialogue between regions and support efforts to develop joint solutions, Yumaklı noted.

He highlighted their intention to work closely with member countries to strengthen FAO’s resilience and effectiveness, believing that collaborative work can shape the future of global food systems.

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
